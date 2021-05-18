Stream End You’s (ex-The Catalyst) noisy, sludgy punk debut ‘Aimless Dread’

Eric Smith, former frontman of the now-defunct Richmond punk band The Catalyst, is now fronting a new band, End You, whose debut LP Aimless Dread arrives this Friday (5/21) digitally via Pax Aeternum (pre-order) and on cassette via The Ghost Is Clear Records (pre-order). The album's being touted as somewhere between the noisy, sludgy, smartass post-hardcore of Born Against and the bone-crushing metallic hardcore of Deadguy, and that's a very spot-on description. It's a loud, heavy, pissed-off sounding album, and it channels that anger in powerful directions, looking outwards at the corrupt state of the world as well as looking inwards at Eric's own personal demons.

"This is a project many years in the making, and it's honestly a little surreal to see it finally released into the wild," Eric says. "If you love this collection of sounds, that's great. If you don't, that's fine too. This thing had grown a little too comfortable in the womb between my ears. Time to introduce it to the world."

The record officially comes out Friday, but a full stream premieres right here...