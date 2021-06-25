Stream Evidence’s new LP ft. Boldy James, Conway, Navy Blue, Fly Anakin, Alchemist & more

Underground rap veteran (and Dilated Peoples member) Evidence has returned with a new solo album, Unlearning Vol. 1, out today on Rhymesayers. It finds Evidence in fine form, and it's loaded with awesome guest appearances, from Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Navy Blue, Fly Anakin, and Murkage Dave, plus production from The Alchemist, Animoss, V Don, Daringer, Nottz, Khrysis, Evidence himself, and others.

Along with the album release comes a new video for closing track "Where We Going From Here..." Watch it and stream the full LP below.

Tracklist

1. Better You

[Produced by The Alchemist]

2. Start The Day With A Beat

[Produced by Evidence, Cuts by DJ Skizz]

3. Sharks Smell Blood

[Produced by Sebb Bash]

4. Pardon Me

[Produced by Animoss]

5. All Of That Said (feat. Boldy James)

[Produced by Evidence]

6. Won’t Give Up The Danger (feat. Murkage Dave)

[Produced by Mr Green]

7. Moving On Up (feat. Conway the Machine)

[Produced by Daringer, Cuts by DJ Babu]

8. Talking To The Audience

[Produced by Khrysis]

9. All Money 1983

[Produced by EARDRUM (Qthree)]

10. Pray With An A (feat. Navy Blue)

[Produced by EARDRUM (Qthree)]

11. Lost In Time (Park Jams)

[Produced by Nottz, Cuts by DJ Babu]

12. Delay The Issue (feat. Fly Anakin)

[Produced by Evidence, Additional Vocals by Luke James]

13. Taylor Made Suit

[Produced by V Don]

14. Where We Going From Here…

[Produced by Sebb Bash]