Stream Firebreather’s fuzzed-out doom feast “Sorrow” off new LP ‘Dwell in the Fog’
Swedish stoner metallers Firebreather are gearing up to follow 2019's Under A Blood Moon with their third album, Dwell in the Fog, on February 25 via RidingEasy Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and mixed by Oskar Karlsson, who also worked on the band's first two albums, and it's their first with new bassist Nicklas Hellqvist.
They recently put out the songs "Kiss of Your Blade" and "Creed" and we're now premiering third single "Sorrow." It's seven minutes of fuzzed-out doom riffs in the vein of Sabbath, Electric Wizard, High on Fire, etc, and Firebreather know exactly how to pull this kind of thing off. Listen below.
As previously mentioned, Firebreather are opening Monolord's upcoming US tour, including the NYC show on March 16 at Le Poisson Rouge (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
01. Kiss of Your Blade
02. Dwell in the Fog
03. Weather The Storm
04. Sorrow
05. The Creed
06. Spirit’s Flown
Monolord / Firebreather -- 2022 Tour Dates
March 3 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone
March 4 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s
March 5 Portland, OR Dante’s
March 6 Seattle, WA Chop Suey
March 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro
March 9 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
March 11 Chicago, IL Reggies
March 12 Detroit, MI Sanctuary
March 13 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
March 15 Boston, MA Sonia
March 16 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
March 17 Philadelphia, PA Underground
March 18 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop
March 19 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle
March 20 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone
March 21 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa
March 22 Austin, TX Mohawk
March 23 Denton, TX Thin Line Fest
March 25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
March 26 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
March 27 Los Angeles, CA Teragram