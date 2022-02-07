Stream Firebreather’s fuzzed-out doom feast “Sorrow” off new LP ‘Dwell in the Fog’

Swedish stoner metallers Firebreather are gearing up to follow 2019's Under A Blood Moon with their third album, Dwell in the Fog, on February 25 via RidingEasy Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and mixed by Oskar Karlsson, who also worked on the band's first two albums, and it's their first with new bassist Nicklas Hellqvist.

They recently put out the songs "Kiss of Your Blade" and "Creed" and we're now premiering third single "Sorrow." It's seven minutes of fuzzed-out doom riffs in the vein of Sabbath, Electric Wizard, High on Fire, etc, and Firebreather know exactly how to pull this kind of thing off. Listen below.

As previously mentioned, Firebreather are opening Monolord's upcoming US tour, including the NYC show on March 16 at Le Poisson Rouge (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01. Kiss of Your Blade

02. Dwell in the Fog

03. Weather The Storm

04. Sorrow

05. The Creed

06. Spirit’s Flown

Monolord / Firebreather -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 3 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone

March 4 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s

March 5 Portland, OR Dante’s

March 6 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

March 8 Salt Lake City, UT Metro

March 9 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

March 11 Chicago, IL Reggies

March 12 Detroit, MI Sanctuary

March 13 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

March 15 Boston, MA Sonia

March 16 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

March 17 Philadelphia, PA Underground

March 18 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop

March 19 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle

March 20 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone

March 21 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa

March 22 Austin, TX Mohawk

March 23 Denton, TX Thin Line Fest

March 25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

March 26 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

March 27 Los Angeles, CA Teragram