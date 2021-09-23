Stream Firefly 2021 live (Billie Eilish, The Killers, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, more)

The 2021 edition of Firefly Festival begins Thursday, 9/23 (although gates are currently delayed because of severe weather) and if you won't be there in person, you can still catch many of the sets from home via livestream. Mandolin will be broadcasting the festival throughout the weekend, including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, The Hu, Robert Delong and more on Thursday (9/23); The Killers, Sylvan Esso, Wiz Khalifa, Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Aluna, White Reaper, Duckwrth, Pom Pom Squad, and more on Friday (9/24); Diplo, Roddy Ricch, Caribou, and more on Saturday (9/25); and Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Portugal. The Man, Sofi Tukker, Middle Kids, Claud, and more on Sunday (9/26). See the schedule, and watch, on Mandolin.