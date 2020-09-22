Stream Fleet Foxes’ new album and film, ‘Shore’

As promised, Fleet Foxes have just released their fourth album Shore, along with an accompanying 55-minute Super-16mm film directed by Kersti Jan Werdal. The album was released today (Tuesday, September 22) at 9:31 AM Eastern, timed exactly with the autumnal equinox. The album was produced by frontman Robin Pecknold himself, and engineered and mixed by Beatriz Artola. It was recorded in Hudson (NY), Paris, Los Angeles, Long Island City and New York City between September 2018 and September 2020. "I see 'shore' as a place of safety on the edge of something uncertain, staring at Whitman’s waves reciting ‘death," Robin says. "Tempted by the adventure of the unknown at the same time you are relishing the comfort of the stable ground beneath you. This was the mindset I found, the fuel I found, for making this album."

It's the band's first album for ANTI- Records, following releases on Sub Pop and Nonesuch. The physical release is February 5, 2021 (pre-order). Stream the film as it premieres and/or watch a playlist of lyric videos for the entire album right here:

Robin also adds:

Since the unexpected success of the first Fleet Foxes album over a decade ago, I have spent more time than I’m happy to admit in a state of constant worry and anxiety. Worried about what I should make, how it will be received, worried about the moves of other artists, my place amongst them, worried about my singing voice and mental health on long tours. I’ve never let myself enjoy this process as much as I could, or as much as I should. I’ve been so lucky in so many ways in my life, so lucky to be born with the seeds of the talents I have cultivated and lucky to have had so many unreal experiences. Maybe with luck can come guilt sometimes. I know I’ve welcomed hardship wherever I could find it, real or imagined, as a way of subconsciously tempering all this unreal luck I’ve had. By February 2020, I was again consumed with worry and anxiety over this album and how I would finish it. But since March, with a pandemic spiraling out of control, living in a failed state, watching and participating in a rash of protests and marches against systemic injustice, most of my anxiety around the album disappeared. It just came to seem so small in comparison to what we were all experiencing together. In its place came a gratitude, a joy at having the time and resources to devote to making sound, and a different perspective on how important or not this music was in the grand scheme of things. Music is both the most inessential and the most essential thing. We don’t need music to live, but I couldn’t imagine life without it. It became a great gift to no longer carry any worry or anxiety around the album, in light of everything that is going on. A tour may not happen for a year, music careers may not be what they once were. So it may be, but music remains essential. This reframing was another stroke of unexpected luck I have been the undeserving recipient of. I was able to take the wheel completely and see the album through much better than I had imagined it, with help from so many incredible collaborators, safe and lucky in a new frame of mind.

Film director Kersti Jan Werdal added, "I listened to the album while driving, and observationally shot landscapes that I felt resonated with the music, yet also stood on their own. The film is intended to co-exist and engage with the album, rather than be in a direct and symbiotic relationship with it. The urban and narrative scenes interact with the more surreal landscapes, rather than sit in opposition of one another. My hope is that the film, much like the album does, reflects optimism and strength."

Here's the artwork and tracklist:

Tracklist

1. Wading In Waist-High Water

2. Sunblind

3. Can I Believe You

4. Jara

5. Featherweight

6. A Long Way Past The Past

7. For A Week Or Two

8. Maestranza

9. Young Man’s Game

10. I'm Not My Season

11. Quiet Air / Gioia

12. Going-to-the-Sun Road

13. Thymia

14. Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman

15. Shore

Though no concerts are happening at the moment, Fleet Foxes have been using venue marquees around the country -- including Seattle's Paramount Theater, Boston's Paradise Rock Club, NYC's Webster Hall, Portland's Crystal Ballroom, and LA's Hollywood Palladium -- to promote the album and also encourage people to get out and vote. Here's the one from Webster Hall:

Fleet Foxes' previous album was 2017's Crack-Up, which we named the #18 album of that year. We included its 2011 predecessor Helplessness Blues on our list of the best albums of the 2010s.

