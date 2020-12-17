Stream Florida emo band see through person’s raw, scrappy debut EP ‘Chariot’

Sun Eater Records has been killing it this year, with albums from Ogbert the Nerd, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Oolong, the California Cousins / Floral Patterns split, the Arcadia Grey / Oolong / Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly / dannythestreet split, and more, and now they've picked up yet another cool new band, see through person, an emo band from Fort Myers who formed earlier this year.

see through person's debut EP Chariot drops this Friday (12/18) via Sun Eater, and it's got three tracks of raw, noisy, scrappy, Midwest-style emo that bring fresh perspective to the sound of the genre's classic '90s era. It's short and sweet, it rips, and I'm already looking forward to hearing more from this promising new band. Check out a stream of the full EP below.