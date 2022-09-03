Stream Foo Fighters’ London Taylor Hawkins tribute show

The first of Foo Fighters' two planned tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins happens today (9/3) at London's Wembley Stadium. They have a number of special guests lined up for the occasion, including Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, James Gang, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Nate Wood, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Dave Chappelle, and proceeds benefit Music Support and MusiCares. Watch below, starting at 11:30 AM EDT / 8:30 AM PDT / 5:30 PM CEST.

A second tribute show happens at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on September 27.