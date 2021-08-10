Stream Foreign Pain’s new metallic hardcore ripper “Knell” off upcoming debut LP

LA metallic hardcore band Foreign Pain formed in 2016 (a year after guitarist Aaron Brooks amicably parted ways with The Ghost Inside), and they're now set to release their debut album, Death of Divinity, on September 3 via Good Fight Music (pre-order). The album was produced by No Motiv's Roger Camero, and it takes influence from late '90s / early 2000s hardcore and metalcore bands like Botch, Converge, Eighteen Visions, and Turmoil. They recently released lead single "...On Failure," and we're now premiering second single "Knell." Here's what vocalist Andrew Doyle says about it:

A lot of the themes on this record center around addiction, loss, depression, and this song is no exception to that. In the middle of writing this record I almost lost one of my favorite humans on this earth to an attempted suicide. This person has struggled with mental disorders, addiction, and trauma for years, and this attempt shattered me. Most of the record is me picking up the pieces and trying to make sense of things, and cope with the guilt of feeling like enough is never enough. Musically, "Knell" takes the listener on arguably the largest journey of any song on the record. Pushing the boundaries of genre is something that we as a band have strived for from the beginning of writing this LP. This track represents that ambition at its best.

The song channels the raw, no-frills, aggressive vibe that characterized the metalcore scene before it blew up with the melodic bands in the 2000s, and it has a kinda-psychedelic mid-section that does indeed take you on a journey. Listen and watch the visualizer below.