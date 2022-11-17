Stream Fuck Money’s (BLXPLTN, Future Death) debut EP for Three One G

Fuck Money are a new noisy art punk band from Austin, who formed in 2020 during COVID lockdown with BLXPLTN’s TaSzlin Muerte on vocals, and Future Death members Alton_USA (Alton Jenkins) on drums, Bill Kenny on guitar, and Jeremy Humphries on bass. They put out their first single and started playing shows the following year, and now they're set to release their self-titled debut EP this Friday (11/18) on Three One G, which the band calls "the perfect home for our music" (pre-order). Death From Above 1979's Jesse F. Keeler is also a fan and called it "the most inspiring shit I’ve heard in ages."

"Tasz and I met at my upright piano in 2010 during a house party I was throwing. We always respected each other as artists and often talked about creating music together, we just never had the right opportunity until the formation of Fuck Money," said Alton.

The band collectively says, "We started writing this EP in east Austin’s warehouse district in a rusty, cramped storage space during the hottest days of Covid summer 2020. Our AC unit only blew hot air, it pissed all over the floor and sometimes on our equipment. It was less than ideal, but after all of the delays with Covid lockdowns etc we were just eager as fuck to explore and create something new. It didn't really matter that we were in a 12x10 rat infested sheet metal sauna."

Alton also adds that they "don’t really go in with a genre or specific approach in mind" and that they're already getting started on their next record. "This EP is really just a glimpse of what's to come," Jeremy adds.

It doesn't officially come out until tomorrow, but you can stream the whole thing and watch the new video for "Heartthrob" below...

Fuck Money -- 2022 Tour Dates

Nov 21 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk w/ Duma, Masma Dream World, Blank Hellscape

Nov 30 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas w/ Godshell, Porcelain

Dec 2 - Austin, TX @ House of Los w/ Volente Beach, Homewrecker

Dec 13 - Austin, TX @ Chess Club w/ Tunic