Stream Fucked and Bound’s expanded ‘Suffrage,’ Sonic Youth cover included

As mentioned, Seattle hardcore band Fucked and Bound (who share two members with He Whose Ox Is Gored) are giving their 2018 album Suffrage an expanded re-release this Friday (12/18) via Quiet Panic (pre-order). It tacks on their cover of Sonic Youth's "Kool Thing" (from Riffs For Reproductive Justice) and features new artwork by guitarist Brian McClellan, and it should tide you over for the band's new album, which is due in 2021.

"A couple things kept us going this year," said vocalist Lisa Mungo, "2 Minutes To Late Night and our Quiet Panic family. Partnering with Quiet Panic to reissue Suffrage kicked into gear a sequence of events that kept us moving forward. Ultimately, we were able to honor the requests we had been receiving for a physical re-release and produce a shit ton of new material. We’re grateful to announce the full version and can’t wait to share what's coming next."

Talking about the Sonic Youth cover, Lisa added, "I’ve always been inspired by Kim Gordon’s lifelong commitment to making art on her own terms. Kim Gordon, being one of my earliest influences, paired with the fact that we had just hit the studio, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect and we were happy to contribute this track for such an important cause. The threat to reproductive health is ongoing! 100% of proceeds from the Riffs For Reproductive Justice compilation were donated to the National Network Of Abortion Funds and the Yellowhammer Fund. Upon Suffrage’s full release, 100% percent of digital sales made from the track ‘Kool Thing’ direct from FUCKED AND BOUND’s Bandcamp page will be donated to the same two organizations. Abortion is health care. Health care is a human right. We won’t go back!"

If you haven't heard Suffrage, it's very worth changing that. It's a fiery offering of raw, metallic hardcore with purposeful lyrics and an interpolation of Nirvana's "Negative Creep." It's a killer record, and you can now stream the full expanded re-release and watch a new video for its song "Terror" below.

