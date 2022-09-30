Stream German emotive hardcore band Cages’ new song “A Sight For Sore Eyes”

As mentioned, German emotive hardcore band Cages (ex-We Had A Deal) are releasing their debut EP Second Thoughts on October 21 via Middle-Man Records in the US (pre-order), and we're now premiering its new single "A Sight For Sore Eyes." It sounds like a lost gem from the mid '90s screamo/post-hardcore scene, and it also sounds just as killer in 2022 as it would have sounded back then. The band says:

"A Sight For Sore Eyes" is the second song on "Second Thoughts", our debut EP set for release on October 21th via Through Love Rec., Middle-Man Rec., Shove Rec. and Long Legs Long Arms Distr. We approached this song by blending concise guitar-riffs, memorable bass-melodies and shifting dynamics into a cohesive song structure with an easy flow to it which makes this song one of our personal favorites to play. Lyrics wise "A Sight For Sore Eyes" is an affirmation of life despite a general sense of fear that's predominant in lots of aspects of everyday-life. We base so many decisions on the fear of losing status, of being a disappointment to oneself and to others, of never achieving a sense of fulfillment and so forth. With lyrics highlighting friendship and overcoming those aforementioned fears "A Sight For Sore Eyes" might as well be the most positive song Cages have written, yet.