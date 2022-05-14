Stream German screamo band Azzacov’s debut LP ‘Fragmente’

Azzacov are a screamo/emoviolence trio from Germany and they've just followed their 2021 demo with their debut album Fragmente, out now on Middle-Man Records, Tomb Tree Tapes, and Coxinha Records. According to Tomb Tree Tapes' album description, Azzacov pull influence from classic German screamo bands like Danse Macabre and June Paik, and they do a lot of justice to that sound while adding in plenty of their own fury and chaos. The lyrics are in German (not that you'd really be able to make them out either way), but the passion they convey defies language barriers. Stream the LP below.