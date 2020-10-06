Stream Get Dead’s gritty, genre-defying punk album ‘Dancing with the Curse’

San Francisco punks Get Dead are a band who cannot be pinned down. "Our first EP was hardcore, and then the next one was straight acoustic, almost country shit," vocalist Sam King says. "We get bored easily if we were just to stay the same thing." They also pull from folk punk, ska, hip hop, and more, and it's all tied together by King's raw, gravelly voice. They're kinda like if The Clash formed in the 21st century and indulged in the ambitions of London Calling and Sandinista! without ever shedding the grit of their debut. But even that description only scratches the surface; you kinda just have to hear it.

Their new album Dancing with the Curse -- their first since 2016's Honesty Lives Elsewhere -- arrives this Friday (10/9) via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order), and you can hear it in full now, as we're premiering a full stream of it. It was originally recorded with Chris Dugan (who's worked as an engineer for Green Day since the American Idiot days and also plays in Green Day side project The Coverups), but Fat Mike encouraged the band to continue production, and it ended up being co-produced by Fat Mike's D-Composers team (Mike + Johnny Carey, Baz Bastien, Yotam Ben Horin) and Chris. "I’m glad that he and those boys had us do what we did to it because it got way better," King says. "But it’s been a long journey for sure."

King also tells us that the album's two-year process happened across three studios in California "in between fire evacuations, nationwide riots, divorce, and general uncertainty. It only makes sense that it would be ready for us to release it in what will most likely go down as the biggest shit show in human history... 2020. Enjoy the music because it’s too late to be scared now."

Stream the full album (via YouTube playlist) right here:

Tracklist

1. Disruption

2. Nickel Plated

3. Fire Sale

4. Stickup

5. Glitch

6. Confrontation

7. Hard Times

8. 8 Track

9. Green's Girl

10. Pepperspray

11. Confidence Game

12. Take It

