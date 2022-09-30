Stream Glitterer’s (Title Fight) surprise new EP, inspired by Riley Gale and Wade Allison

Glitterer, the project of Title Fight bassist/co-vocalist Ned Russin, has just surprise-released a new EP, Fantasy Four. The EP was inspired by the untimely deaths of Power Trip's Riley Gale and Iron Age's Wade Allison, as Ned explains:

These songs began as conscious and subconscious attempts to work out my feelings after the passings of Riley and Wade. I was hoping to distract myself but also offer comfort. And so the sounds that followed were often conflicted, sometimes they were even more stripped back and sometimes they were even noisier than usual.

It's out digitally via ANTI-, and the 7" is coming out via hardcore label Lockin' Out, which has put out releases by both Power Trip and Iron Age (pre-order). The music itself doesn't embrace hardcore though; instead, Ned channels his atmospheric shoegaze/noise pop side. It was produced by longtime collaborator Will Yip. Stream it below.

Glitterer are gearing up for a tour supporting Ned's old pals Tigers Jaw, which also includes support from Heart Attack Man. That hits Brooklyn on November 4 at Warsaw and Asbury Park on November 23 at House of Independents. All dates are listed below.

We also just spoke to Ned and Will Yip for a 10th anniversary retrospective on Title Fight's Floral Green.

Glitterer -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/1 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live #

11/2 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

11/3 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power #

11/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

11/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts #

11/7 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/8 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

11/10 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly #

11/11 - Miami, FL @ Gramps #

11/12 - Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Tolouse Theatre #

11/14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

11/15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin #

11/16 - Dallas, TX @ Trees #

11/18 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

11/19 - Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company #

11/20 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

11/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

11/23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents #

# - with Tigers Jaw