Stream GOODLUCKRY’s debut two-song single for Counter Intuitive Records

GOODLUCKRY is the solo project of Mover Shaker's Ryan Shea, and they just signed to Counter Intuitive Records, who will release their two-song debut single "Bleeding Hearts" / "No Call No Show" this Friday (8/13). You can hear them both now though, as both songs premiere in this post.

With a mix of bedroom pop synths and emo-ish indie rock, the songs feel both intimate and big, and they're very catchy. They sound like they could've come out at any point in the past 20 years of indie rock, and they sound fresh today too. Listen below.