Stream Greet Death’s ‘New Low’ EP + tour with Foxing and Home Is Where starts soon

Greet Death have been rolling out singles over the past ten months, and today they released the New Low EP, featuring all four of their recent singles, along with the just-released title track. It's a gorgeously somber shoegaze/slowcore hybrid, and fits right in with the other four songs, which have all been equally great. "I wrote 'New Low' around the beginning of quarantine," Greet Death’s Logan Gaval says. "It’s a continuation of some of the themes on our album New Hell; how bad things keep getting worse and how people can acclimate to their environment no matter how terrible it is."

"I remember calling [bandmate] Sam [Boyhtari] and seeing if he had any material to contribute. Initially there were only supposed to be two songs," Logan adds of the EP overall. "Initially there were only supposed to be two songs. We hadn’t recorded with Jackie Kalmink yet. When we started working at The Stooge”= in Holland, MI, the chemistry was obvious and the environment was incredibly inspirational. We wrote three more songs and decided we should turn it into a 12” EP. We ended up experimenting with a lot of different instruments and textures. Jackie now plays bass in the band and Sam has moved to rhythm guitar and keys. I’m really excited for the 4 of us to work on LP3."

The new song comes with a video shot by David Beuthin and edited by Caleb Gowett. Check it out and stream the full EP below. Vinyl copies arrive 8/26 via Deathwish, and you can pick it up on red & black galaxy vinyl here.

Greet Death are also about to hit the road for a tour supporting Foxing, alongside Home Is Where. That great triple bill hits NYC on July 16 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

Greet Death -- 2022 Tour Dates (with Foxing and Home Is Where unless otherwise noted)

7/05 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

7/06 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

7/07 Savannah, GA @ The Lodge (headlining show)

7/08 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

7/09 Orlando, FL @ The Social

7/11 Durham, NC @ Motorco

7/12 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

7/13 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

7/15 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

7/16 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

7/18 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

7/19 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

7/20 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

7/22 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

7/23 Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

7/24 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

7/26 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

7/27 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

7/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

8/01 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

8/02 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

8/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

8/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

8/07 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

8/08 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

8/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

8/11 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

8/12 Dallas, TX @ Dada

8/13 Austin, TX @ Parish