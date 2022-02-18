Stream Gregor Barnett’s (The Menzingers) debut solo LP ‘Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave’

The Menzingers co-frontman Gregor Barnett has just released his debut solo album, Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave, digitally and on CD via Epitaph, with vinyl coming March 18 (order yours). The album was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it finds Greg leaning into his folk, country, and heartland rock influences without losing the distinct vibe his songwriting has always had.

"It was this perfect storm; the band couldn’t tour, I was going through a really difficult time, and I was stuck at home watching my family struggle with illness and death and hardship," Greg said via press release of writing this album. "The only thing I could do was write my way through it."

"Writing’s always been my way of making sense of the world," he continues. "I was writing because it felt good to write, but once I got three or four songs together, I began to realize that there was a story there and that I should be documenting how I felt as I made my way through this really challenging chapter."

The album was produced by longtime Menzingers collaborator Will Yip, wwho also drummed on the record, and though it's a solo album, all four Menzingers members were involved. Eric Keen playd bass, Joe Godino added percussion, and co-frontman Tom May took the photo for the album cover. It's very cool stuff and you can stream it below.

Greg is supporting the album on a tour with another folky singer/songwriter from the punk scene, Roger Harvey, and that tour begins at Asbury Park's House of Independents on Thursday (2/24) and hits NYC's Mercury Lounge (2/25) the next night. All dates are listed below.

Gregor Barnett -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/24 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

2/25 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

2/26 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

2/27 Boston, MA Sonia

3/2 Cleveland, OH Mahall's

3/4 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

3/5 Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

3/8 Nashville, TN The End

3/9 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Pugatory)

3/10 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

3/11 Richmond, VA The Camel

3/12 Washington, DC Songbyrd