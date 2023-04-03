Stream Hetta’s “Ritalin Kid” from 4-way screamo split with Alas, Letterbombs & Apostles of Eris

Screamo bands Hetta from Portugal, Alas from Finland, Letterbombs from Finland, and Apostles of Eris from Richmond, Virginia are releasing a four-way split on April 10 via Zegema Beach Records. We're premiering one of Hetta's three tracks, "Ritalin Kid." It's a minute and a half of chaos, with discordant riffs and explosive rhythms set against some genuinely anthemic post-hardcore shouts. Check it out below.