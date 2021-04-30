Stream Hey, ily’s lo-fi chiptune screamo pop EP ‘Internet Breath’

Billings, Montana's Hey, ily released their debut EP (/ _ ; ) back in February and followed it today with Internet Breath (via Lonely Ghost Records). A tweet from Stereogum said "Hey, Ily's wild new 'Internet Breath' EP is the Nintendocore x emo x powerpop x shoegaze hybrid you didn’t know you needed," and that extremely accurate sell caused me to click play and I encourage you to do the same if you haven't already. It pulls influence from all over the place -- chiptune, screamo, Midwest emo, noise pop, hyperpop, Myspace-era scenecore, and tons of other stuff -- and it combines it in a way that feels entirely 2021. Hear it for yourself below.