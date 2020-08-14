Stream Ho99o9’s new mixtape ‘Blurr’ ft. Eyehategod’s Mike IX, Pink Siifu & more

Ho99o9 have been blurring the lines between real-deal rap and real-deal punk, rock, and metal for a few years now, and they've been putting out some pretty amazing collaborations lately too. They recently teamed with blink-182's Travis Barker to cover Bad Brains on a livestream, and today they released a new mixtape that they made in quarantine, Blurr, which features Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams on closing track "Firefly Family." It's a ripper, and Mike fits right in with Ho99o9's sound. The album also features Pink Siifu (on the song "Movie Night"), whose own 2020 album NEGRO pulls from both rap and punk, and N8NOFACE (on "Flesh 'N Blood"). As you'd expect from this group, the mixtape constantly hops between genres without ever losing focus. It's got stuff that could appeal to fans of anything from Flatbush Zombies to Denzel Curry to Death Grips to Nine Inch Nails to Godflesh to Bad Brains to Integrity to plenty of other music from all across the board. It's wild stuff, and it also comes with a video for the entire 34-minute mixtape that you can check out below.

There's also an accompanying merch line.

