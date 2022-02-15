Stream Ihsahn’s rework of Lustmord’s “Dark Awakening”

As mentioned, Lustmord is releasing a box set, The Other, which is based around his 2008 album [ O T H E R ] and which also features Lustmord tracks interpreted by other artists, including Ulver, Enslaved, Godflesh, Zola Jesus, Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Neurosis' Steve Von Till, Ihsahn, Jaye Jayle, Jo Quail, Spotlights, Katatonia's Jonas Renkse, Alexander Hacke's [Einstürzende Neubauten] new band hackedepiciotto, Mono, The Ocean, Årabrot, and Crown. He recently put out the Godflesh and Bohren und der Club of Gore reworks, and we're now premiering the rework of "Dark Awakening" by black metal veteran (and Emperor vocalist) Ihsahn.

"There was so much inherent atmosphere in the tracks I was presented, so it was really just a matter of rebuilding a collage based on my initial instinct," Ihsahn said. "As a guitarist, it felt natural to bring out some more details from Adam Jones’ original guitar tracks. Plus I wanted to add some 'Norwegian Horror' to the table. All in all a very inspiring experience and I feel proud to contribute to this release!" The original is already an eerie, atmospheric song, but Ihsahn's rework is even creepier. Listen below.

The Others comes out April 1 via Pelagic. Pre-order it on triple vinyl.