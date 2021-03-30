Stream indie/emo band Compltr’s (Unconditional Arms) new song “Everything You Wanted”

In addition to leading the Oakland post-rock band Unconditional Arms and playing the guitar in the emo-pop band The American Scene, Jeff Wright also stays busy with his indie rock band Compltr. Having last released the single "Flush" in 2019, they're now back with a new one, "Everything You Wanted."

"It was really nice for us to get back together to record this after over a year of downtime," Jeff tells us. "The song is about being in the orbit of someone who is really proficient at seeing the negative in everything, rather than the positive, at any cost."

The band -- which is Jeff plus Alex Onate (A.O. Gerber), Madison Megna, and Matthew Romero -- tracked the recording themselves and then had it mixed by Scott Goodrich (who's also worked with Unconditional Arms as well as The Story So Far, Direct Hit!, and others) and mastered by Alberto De Icaza, and it finds them offering up driving, atmospheric, emo-tinged indie rock that's kind of in the vein of bands like Manchester Orchestra, Mansions, All Get Out, etc. The song hits streaming services on Thursday (4/1) (pre-save), but we're premiering an early stream of it right here: