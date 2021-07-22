Stream Italian emo band I Like Allie’s new song ft. Laura Stevenson

Italian emo band I Like Allie are releasing their first full-length album, Rare Instances of Independent Thinking, on October 8 via Paper+Plastick (US), Engineer Records (UK), No Reason Records (Europe), and General Soreness Records (Italy) (pre-order). We're premiering the title track, a yearning, anthemic early 2000s-style emo song that reminds me a little of Hot Rod Circuit, and features guest backing vocals by Laura Stevenson.

"The song is about not feeling happy about yourself and learning that sometimes it's helpful to take advice from the persons you trust even if it's hard to accept," singer/guitarist Renato Treves tells us. And about Laura's appearance, he adds, "I've been a fan of Laura since her first record and have got to know her and play with her over the course of her career. To have her signature harmonies on one of our songs, is a dream come true. We are very lucky and thankful this came about."

Listen below...

Tracklist

Opening Number

Your Superpowers Are Stupid

How Weak I Can Be

Go Out There, Get Superpowers and Live Your Dreams

A Reaction Paper on Salt

Clichés of Love Stories

Charlie Brown Should Stop Believing

The Chaser

Rare Instances of Independent Thinking (feat. Laura Stevenson)