Stream Italian screamo band Øjne’s first new EP in 6 years, ‘Sogno #3′

Italian screamo band Øjne have just returned with a new EP, Sogno #3, their first release since their 2017 debut full-length Prima che tutto bruci. It's got six songs (including one featuring Cándido Gálvez of the great Spanish band Viva Belgrado), and it marks a pretty clear progression from the last record. Like their earlier material, it's stepped in the lush, atmospheric, Italian screamo tradition of forebears like La Quiete and Raein, and the production on this EP is bigger and clearer than Øjne have ever sounded. It was recorded and mixed by the band's own Mario Rizzotto (also of Radura), and then mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Loma Prieta, etc).

The band says, "Sogno #3 is a fragmented collection of hopes, daydreams and past mistakes. We wrote and recorded these songs in the midst of line-up changes, a pandemic, and some unforgettable experiences, and couldn't wait for you to hear them."

The EP is out now via Left Hand Label/Dog Knights. Check it out: