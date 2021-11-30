Stream J. Robbins’ (Jawbox) new song “Uncle John” from split with Her Head’s On Fire

Jawbox frontman J. Robbins is releasing a split 7" with Her Head's On Fire (another band fronted by Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, etc and also featuring members of Small Brown Bike and Saves The Day) on December 17 via New Granada (pre-order). The artwork (pictured above) was designed by Gameface frontman Jeff Caudill.

We're premiering J's contribution, "Uncle John," and like most of the songs on J's 2019 solo debut, it's a post-hardcore ripper that you could picture Jawbox writing in the '90s.

"'Uncle John' is one of my favorite people in the world, an octogenarian former neighbor of mine who has become a good friend," J tells us. "Beneath his thin facade of normality hides a metaphysician and intellectual prankster with a wicked sense of humor. I only recently found out that in his younger days, he was a military high-speed ballistics photographer, contracted by the Warren Commission to take pictures of bullets as they pierced decapitated human heads, to help prove that Lee Harvey Oswald could have been Kennedy's lone assassin. There's going to be a whole other song about that. This song is just a tribute to a weird and wonderful individual whose friendship I greatly cherish." Listen below.

In related news, Garrison recently reissued their classic 1999 debut EP The Bend Before The Break on Iodine Recordings and you can pick that up on limited edition colored vinyl in our store.

