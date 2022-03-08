Stream Jane Lai’s (Teenage Halloween) new solo song “Age Carry”

You may know Jane Lai as the keyboardist in Teenage Halloween, but she's now launching a solo career with the new single "Age Carry," out this week via Lauren Records. The song gets officially released on Wednesday (pre-save), but we're premiering a stream of it today. It has a tender, quirky, singer/songwriter vibe that's somewhere between The Moldy Peaches' anti-folk and Frankie Cosmos' DIY indie pop, and Jane tells us the song is "about growing up too fast and also remembering to validate the pain that happens in your youth as you grow older." Listen below.

Jane also plays a Brooklyn show on Sunday (3/13) at the Broadway with Power Trash, Fluid Tower, and Älägator.