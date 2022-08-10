Stream Jawbox jazz side project New Freedom Sound’s new album ‘Eight Freedoms’

In addition to drumming in Jawbox, whose reunion continues, Zach Barocas also makes jazz/modern classical with his group New Freedom Sound. The group -- which also includes Jawbox vocalist J. Robbins, cellist Gordon Withers, multi-instrumentalist Mark Cisneros -- released Four Freedoms last year, and now -- with the addition of oboe player Lenny Young -- they're gearing up to release Eight Freedoms on Arctic Rodeo Recordings this Friday (8/12). It features new versions of all four songs from Four Freedoms, plus four newer tracks. It's a far cry from Jawbox, but it's a reminder that punk and jazz are spiritually connected, and New Freedom Sound really know how to honor jazz traditions while keeping things sounding fresh.

Zach says, "Versions of four of the Freedoms were released in June of 2021. Work continued in the subsequent months, and a second session, adding oboist Lenny Young to the group, yielded new approaches to the existing work as well as inspired performances for an additional four compositions, bringing the series to its current total of eight completed Freedoms."

The album isn't officially out for two days, but a full stream premieres below.

Jawbox's next reunion show is at Riot Fest.