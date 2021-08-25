Stream Jesu’s sludge-gazy remix of Julien Baker’s “Favor”

Jesu (aka Justin Broadrick of Godflesh and tons of other projects) has shared his remix of "Favor" from Julien Baker's upcoming Little Oblivion Remixes EP (due 9/1 via Matador). The original is a breezy, folky indie rock song, and Justin basically turns it into the kind of shoegazy sludge metal that Jesu is best known for. Julien's vocals fit the new backdrop perfectly; if you didn't know any better, you might think she intended to record it this way. Listen below.

Julien also has a tour coming up, including NYC's Beacon Theatre on September 14 (tickets).

We've got vinyl copies of the original Little Oblivions album, as well as Julien's first two albums and the boygenius EP, in our store.

