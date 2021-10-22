Stream JPEGMAFIA’s new album ‘LP!’

JPEGMAFIA has released his new album, LP!. Entirely written, produced, mixed, and mastered by JPEGMAFIA himself, it's a trek through the unique, experimental, genre-defying rap music that Peggy has been making since day one. If you liked his last few albums, you'll probably find this one scratches a very similar itch. Stream the whole thing below.

JPEGMAFIA is also on tour now with ZelooperZ, with an upcoming show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 27 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

TRUST!

DIRTY!

NEMO!

SPINEBUSTER!

STRIP!

THOTS PRAYER!

ARE U HAPPY

PSALM

OG!

DAM! DAM! DAM!

SEVEN POUNDS!

SICK, NERVOUS & BROKE!

KISSY FACE EMOJI!

NICE!

BMT!

THE GHOST RANKING DREAD!

CUTIE PIE!

BALD!

BALD! REMIX

JPEGMAFIA -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale

11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen

3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)

3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage

3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2

3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX

3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town

3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz

4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin

4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin