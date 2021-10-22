Stream JPEGMAFIA’s new album ‘LP!’
JPEGMAFIA has released his new album, LP!. Entirely written, produced, mixed, and mastered by JPEGMAFIA himself, it's a trek through the unique, experimental, genre-defying rap music that Peggy has been making since day one. If you liked his last few albums, you'll probably find this one scratches a very similar itch. Stream the whole thing below.
JPEGMAFIA is also on tour now with ZelooperZ, with an upcoming show at NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 27 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
TRUST!
DIRTY!
NEMO!
SPINEBUSTER!
STRIP!
THOTS PRAYER!
ARE U HAPPY
PSALM
OG!
DAM! DAM! DAM!
SEVEN POUNDS!
SICK, NERVOUS & BROKE!
KISSY FACE EMOJI!
NICE!
BMT!
THE GHOST RANKING DREAD!
CUTIE PIE!
BALD!
BALD! REMIX
JPEGMAFIA -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale
11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen
3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)
3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage
3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2
3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX
3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town
3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz
4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin
4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin