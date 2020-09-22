stream Julia Bardo’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Only Over You”

Manchester-via-Italy musician and songwriter Julia Bardo released Phase, an EP of atmospheric, melancholy singer-songwriter styled indie rock, earlier this year, and now she has another new EP on the way. The Raw is due out Friday, September 25, via Witchita Recordings, and we're premiering its second track, a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Only Over You." Julia's version strips away the jaunty adornments of the original and transforms it a yearning, slow burn.

"The Raw EP is a transition between the sonics of the Phase EP and what my debut full-length album will be," Julia says. "My music is always an evolutionary process, and this EP is about experimentation and discovering my rawest side. I chose ‘Only Over You’ because it’s one of my favorite songs and I wanted to transform and reconstruct it to reflect my own musical tastes."

Listen to "Only Over You," and Phase, and see the the cover art for The Raw, below

