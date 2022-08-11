Stream Jupiter Hearts’ (ex-By the Grace of God, Endpoint) s/t debut EP

Veteran Louisville hardcore/post-hardcore vocalist Rob Pennington (of Endpoint, By the Grace of God, Black Cross, and Black God) is now fronting yet another new band, Jupiter Hearts, whose self-titled debut EP comes out this Friday (8/12) via Lunchbox Records (pre-order). The band also includes Charlie Wood, Tim Kriependorf (Triple Threat), and Scott Wishart (Late Bloomer, Scout), and they pull from a variety of '80s and '90s punk influences, and Rob still has that raw, impassioned shout that fueled his classic records. He says:

Jupiter Hearts reflects a big bang of sorts, in which four unlikely collaborators find each other

and a resulting new tale unfolds. Together, these friends draw from early '80s and '90s punk and

rock influences as they develop their sound and speak to persistent issues both personal and

political.

The EP isn't officially out until tomorrow, but a full stream premieres via a YouTube playlist in this post. Check it out: