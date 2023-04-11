Stream KC noise rockers Nerver’s “Kicks In The Sky” from split with Chat Pile
This Friday (4/14), noise rock/post-hardcore bands Chat Pile and Nerver will release their split EP Brothers In Christ via Reptilian Records and The Ghost Is Clear Records. You've already heard Chat Pile's "Cut," and we're now premiering Nerver's "Kicks In The Sky." It's a caustic, abrasive song that pairs very well with Chat Pile (and their shared forebears like The Jesus Lizard and Unsane), and Nerver calls the song "a story about being crammed in a van with too many people, who are on the verge of strangling each other during an overnight drive. But when all hope is lost, with the help of performance enhancing drugs, a hero emerges." Listen below.
Nerver also have an upcoming tour, beginning at Zegema Beach Records' ZBR Fest in Chicago. All dates are listed below.
Nerver -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 6 - Chicago, IL @ ZBR Fest
May 7 - St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
May 8 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
May 9 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Yes We Cannibal
May 10 - Houston, TX @ Bohemeo's
May 11 - Austin, TX @ Chess Club
May 12 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
May 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Sanctuary
May 14 - Albuquerque, NM @ La Chancla
May 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rhythm Room
May 17 - San Diego, CA @ Red Brontosaurus
May 18 - Hollywood, CA @ Knucklehead
May 19 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club
May 20 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project
May 21 - Eugene, OR @ Blairally Vintage Arcade
May 22 - Portland, OR @ High Water Mark
May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ 648 Kingsway
May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Jules Mae's Saloon
May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Ace's High Saloon
May 27 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
May 28 - Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
May 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Caterwaul Fest
May 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Farewell
--
And here's the video for Chat Pile's "Cut":