Stream KC noise rockers Nerver’s “Kicks In The Sky” from split with Chat Pile

This Friday (4/14), noise rock/post-hardcore bands Chat Pile and Nerver will release their split EP Brothers In Christ via Reptilian Records and The Ghost Is Clear Records. You've already heard Chat Pile's "Cut," and we're now premiering Nerver's "Kicks In The Sky." It's a caustic, abrasive song that pairs very well with Chat Pile (and their shared forebears like The Jesus Lizard and Unsane), and Nerver calls the song "a story about being crammed in a van with too many people, who are on the verge of strangling each other during an overnight drive. But when all hope is lost, with the help of performance enhancing drugs, a hero emerges." Listen below.

Nerver also have an upcoming tour, beginning at Zegema Beach Records' ZBR Fest in Chicago. All dates are listed below.

Nerver -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 6 - Chicago, IL @ ZBR Fest

May 7 - St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

May 8 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

May 9 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Yes We Cannibal

May 10 - Houston, TX @ Bohemeo's

May 11 - Austin, TX @ Chess Club

May 12 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

May 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Sanctuary

May 14 - Albuquerque, NM @ La Chancla

May 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rhythm Room

May 17 - San Diego, CA @ Red Brontosaurus

May 18 - Hollywood, CA @ Knucklehead

May 19 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

May 20 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

May 21 - Eugene, OR @ Blairally Vintage Arcade

May 22 - Portland, OR @ High Water Mark

May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ 648 Kingsway

May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Jules Mae's Saloon

May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Ace's High Saloon

May 27 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

May 28 - Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

May 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Caterwaul Fest

May 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Farewell

--

And here's the video for Chat Pile's "Cut":