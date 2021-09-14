Stream Kmoy’s new bedroom ska song ft. Tape Girl, “Precure Love”

Kmoy is the project of Kenny Malloy, who plays in Tape Girl's band, and who's releasing his debut album The Precure Album on October 5 via Ska Punk International. Kenny handled all the instruments and programming himself, and the album features from vocals from Tape Girl's Beth Rivera, including on lead single "Precure Love" which premieres in this post. Kenny refers to the album as "a concept album that has ska punk on it," and "Precure Love" has a similar bedroom pop meets ska punk vibe to Tape Girl or early Bomb the Music Industry. If that kinda thing is up your alley, don't sleep on this.

Kenny says, "This is from The Precure Album. I started writing it in Fall 2015, started really really writing it in Summer 2019, and now it's finally done. I hope you like this strange track. Beth Rivera from Tape Girl sings on it! The ineffable Clayton Chowaniec did the artwork!"

Listen below...