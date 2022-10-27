Stream LA “fairy doom” band Faetooth’s debut album ‘Remnants of the Vessel’ & read a track-by-track

LA's self-described "fairy doom" quartet Faetooth debuted at the tail-end of 2019 with their ...An Invocation EP, and now they're set to release their first full-length, Remnants of the Vessel, this Friday (10/28) via Dune Altar (pre-order). With thick, tasty doom-sludge riffs, hauntingly ethereal clean vocals, punishing screams, and a hint of post-rock atmosphere, they kinda sound like a cross between Electric Wizard, King Woman, and Neurosis, and it's easy to see why this band has been building up buzz off just a few songs. The whole album very much delivers on the promise of its pre-release singles, and it's a big step-up from the already-very-solid EP. Though it's not out until tomorrow, we've got a premiere of the full thing right here, along with a track-by-track breakdown from the band. Listen to the album and read on for what they had to say...

"Echolalia"

“Echolalia” alludes to the myth of the Tower of Babel; the tale of the toppling of the edifice and man’s weakness against the products of his own creation. Contemplating the relationship between man vs. God as technology and cultures develop, and the futility of our efforts against chaos and decay.

"La Sorcière"

Largely inspired by the 1972 animated film Belladonna of Sadness, "La Sorcière" is a kaleidoscope view through stages of grief and recovery. Every riff change is a sonic interpolation, exploding through the rapid shifts one experiences while navigating trauma.

"She Cast a Shadow"

“She Cast a Shadow” is a lyrical vignette displaying a matriarchal archetype and its destructive relationship to its offspring—a harsh dichotomy of creation and destruction, nurture and deprivation, love and hate.

"Remains"

“Remains” is Faetooth’s interpretation of classic romance-betrayal in novels and cinema, melding horror themes. While creating the lyrical world, they initially imagined the protagonist to triumph over her nightmares; Eventually toying with her becoming blindsided soon after, exploring the volatile balance of hunter/prey – as the idea of “ happy endings” may not always exist.

"Discarnate"

While most songs on the album glide through tonal changes in an instant, “Discarnate” keeps a steady, thundering, dirge through its five-minute run. Lyrically concise, it explores the contempt and confusion felt when a complicated loved one passes away.

"Strange Ways"

“Strange Ways” is a sentimental relief which ubiquitously resonates with its audience. Its basis accompanies witnessing a loved one suffer the stages of grief, stress, mourning, and haunting nostalgia coming to a head.

"Saturn Devouring His Son"

Closing track “Saturn Devouring His Son” is a much slower and contemplative indication, balanced with softened, reverberated, and sumptuously fuzzed emphasis. The track is finely tailored with choral-esque vocal layers and embellished with cellist Ari Bone’s somber touch – which amalgamated the perfect condition for a rousing, sonically, cinematic, atmosphere.