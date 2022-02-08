Stream LA punks Original Son’s new song “Well’s Run Dry” ft. Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller

LA punks Original Son are gearing up to release their debut album Currents on February 17 via Sell The Heart Records (pre-order), and we're premiering new single "Well's Run Dry," which features guest vocals by Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller. It's a gritty, anthemic punk song and if you're into anything from Hot Water Music to Anti-Flag to The Distillers, you should give this one a spin.

"'Well’s Run Dry' is a song about regret and loss, but it’s also a song about overcoming those losses," singer/guitarist Johnny Calderwood tells us. "It’s a reflection on conditioning, both social and familial and an honest attempt to say that our conditions do not define us, our actions do. Having Lou on this song is an absolute honor. I could hear his voice while I was writing it and as a lifelong Sick Of It All fan, it really is a dream come true."

Listen:

