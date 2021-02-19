Stream Lacrima’s (Funeral Diner, You and I, Coma Regalia, etc) debut EP ‘Cartography’
Lacrima is the new band fronted by Funeral Diner vocalist Seth Babb and also featuring Shawn Decker (Coma Regalia, Plague Walker, etc) on drums/guitar, Tom Schlatter (You and I, Hundreds of AU, Capacities, etc) on bass, and Christopher Rodriguez (Massa Nera) on guitar, and they've just released their debut EP Cartography on Middle-Man Records (USA), React With Protest (Germany), and Zegema Beach Records (Canada). If you like any of the related bands, you're almost definitely gonna like this, and it's especially a real treat to hear Seth Babb fronting a band again. It's basically everything you want from '90s-style screamo -- a perfect aggressive/beautiful balance, impassioned vocals, super raw recording -- and it's no surprise that this lineup knows exactly how to pull it off. Stream the full EP below.