Stream Lakeyah’s new mixtape ‘Time’s Up’ ft. City Girls, 42 Dugg & more

Milwaukee rapper/singer Lakeyah (aka Lakeyah Danaee) recently left a big impression with her first single for Quality Control, the 42 Dugg-featuring "Big FlexHer," and she followed that with the Jazmine Sullivan-sampling "Windows," and today she released her first mixtape for QC, Time's Up, featuring those two songs and eight others, including one featuring City Girls ("Female Goat"). The project has a variety of sounds, from hard-hitting rap bangers to calmer, introspective rap to melodic R&B, and Lakeyah shows off a knack for both modern pop-rap hooks and deep lyricism. The whole thing is great, and at just 25 minutes with no filler, it very much leaves you wanting more.

Stream it and watch the new video for the City Girls collab below...