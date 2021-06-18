Stream Less Than Jake & Kill Lincoln’s split single, ‘Wavebreaker #1′

Pick up one of three different vinyl variants of Less Than Jake and Kill Lincoln's new split 7".

Earlier this month, ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake and newer ska-punk greats Kill Lincoln announced a split 7", the first in Bad Time Records' new Wavebreaker series, which aims to break down the barriers between ska's different generations (or, "waves"). Here's what we wrote when it was announced:

Both Less Than Jake and Kill Lincoln are fresh off releasing great 2020 albums, and the new songs on this split -- "Need Some Shaking" and "Going Under," respectively -- pick right up where those records left off. LTJ and KL are a great match for a shared split, as both bands write fast, catchy songs that fuse together bright horn lines, unabashedly infectious hooks, and real-deal punk grit. If you're a Less Than Jake fan who hasn't heard Kill Lincoln, or vice versa, this split will likely change that. But they're also a good match because hearing them back to back brings out their differences as well. LTJ and KL both make top-tier ska-punk; KL really add something new to the genre and LTJ continue to do the same.

The split is now streaming, and you can listen to both songs below.

The first pressing of the vinyl (including the BrooklynVegan-exclusive variant) is sold out, but a second pressing with three different variants is on sale now.

We also interviewed JR from Less Than Jake and Mike from Kill Lincoln/Bad Time Records about how this all came together, and you can read that here.

Also out today: Bad Time band Catbite's hardcore/punk version of their self-titled debut LP for Bandcamp's Juneteeth fundraiser.