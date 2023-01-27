Stream Lil Yachty’s new psychedelic rock-inspired album; credits include Mac DeMarco, Alex G, Magdalena Bay & more

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has released Let's Start Here, which he's touting as a psychedelic rock album. It's definitely a major departure for Yachty, definitely not a rap album, and definitely has some clear psychedelic rock influence, but there's a lot of other stuff going on too, ranging from vintage soul and funk to modern electronic art pop. "It's like a psychedelic alternative project that's cool, it's different," Yachty said. "It's different. It's all live instrumentation."

There are also some very interesting people in the credits list. Production on several tracks comes from Patrick Wimberly (of Chairlift), Jacob Portrait (of Unknown Mortal Orchestra), Justin Raisen (who's worked with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kim Gordon, Yves Tumor, etc), and more; and the innovative electronic musician Jam City produced two songs ("Pretty" and "Say Something"), Mac DeMarco is a credited writer on "Drive Me Crazy" and "Failure," Alex G is also a credited writer on "Failure," Magdalena Bay are credited producers/writers on "Running Out of Time," Nick Hakim is a producer/co-writer on "Reach the Sunshine," MGMT’s Ben Goldwasser plays keyboards, and more. Guest vocals come from Fousheé on "Pretty" and "The Alchemist," Teezo Touchdown on "The Ride," Justine Skye on "Running Out of Time," Diana Gordon on "Drive Me Crazy" and "I've Officially Lost Vision!!!!," and Daniel Caesar on "Reach the Sunshine." It's a cool, unpredictable record, and you can stream it below.