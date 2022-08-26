Stream Lilith Two’s (p.s.you’redead vocalist’s emo-rap project) new EP ‘Ghost’

If you're into Buffalo chaotic post-hardcore band p.s.you'redead's killer debut LP Sugar Rot, you may be interested in knowing that vocalist/guitarist Lilith Crimi also makes lo-fi emo-rap as Lilith Two. Under that moniker, she recently contributed a cover of "Every Thought A Thought of You" to the DIY mewithoutYou tribute album that came out last week, and today she released her new EP Ghost. It's a far cry from p.s.you'redead, but Lilith is just as good at this kinda thing as she is at the heavier stuff. Give it a listen below.