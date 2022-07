Stream Lollapalooza live (2022 schedule)

The 2022 edition of Lollapalooza is running now through Sunday (7/31), and as mentioned, it's streaming live on Hulu, with two channels on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and one on Thursday. The stream starts at 3 PM ET on Thursday, and 2 PM ET on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; see the schedule below, and tune in on Hulu.

LOLLAPALOOZA 2022 LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES IN EASTERN)

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Channel 1

3:00 PM Sampa the Great

3:30 PM Bijou

4:00 PM Inhaler

5:15 PM Still Woozy

6:15 PM The Wombats

6:45 PM Tove Lo

7:30 PM Billy Strings

8:35 PM Jazmine Sullivan

9:45 PM Lil Baby

11:15 PM Metallica

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Channel 1

2:00 PM Jordy

2:40 PM Del Water Gap

3:50 PM Kaycyy

4:45 PM Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

5:45 PM Tinashe

7:00 PM Coi Leray

7:45 PM Cordae

8:45 PM MUNA

9:30 PM Machine Gun Kelly

11:00 PM Don Toliver

Channel 2

2:00 PM Fiin

2:45 PM Jasiah

3:30 PM Maddy O'Neal

4:15 PM Whipped Cream

5:00 PM Mahalia

5:$5 PM Wreckno

6:45 PM LP Giobbi

7:45 PM Royal Blood

8:45 PM Clozee

10:00 PM Bob Moses

11:30 PM Rezz

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Channel 1

2:00 PM Crawlrs

3:00 PM Cochise

3:45 PM HINDS

5:00 PM Griff

5:45 PM Dashboad Confessional

7:00 PM YG

8:00 PM Big Sean

9:00 PM Wallows

11:00 PM Kygo

Channel 2

2:00 PM Steller

2:30 PM Grabbitz

3:15 PM Evan Giia

4:15 PM Surf Mesa

5:15 PM Lil Durk

6:00 PM BLXST

7:00 PM Sidepiece

7:30 PM Duke Dumont

8:45 PM Tomorrow x Together

9:30 PM IDLES

11:00 PM Kaskade

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Channel 1

2:00 PM De'Wayne

2:45 PM Erica Banks

3:30 PM Zoe Wees

4:30 PM Djo

5:15 PM Måneskin

6:15 PM Beach Bunny

7:45 PM Porno for Pyros

10:00 PM J-Hope

11:00 PM Denzel Curry

Channel 2

2:00 PM Hannah Wants

3:00 PM Audrey Nuna

4:00 PM Habstrakt

5:15 PM James Hype

6:00 PM Atliens

7:15 PM Gordo

8:15 PM BANKS

9:15 PM Green Day

11:00 PM John Summit