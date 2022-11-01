Stream Long Island emo band Innerlove’s new song “The Wringer”

As you may have noticed, there's a little Long Island Emo renaissance going on right now, and one of the bands at the center of it is Innerlove. Their singer Ryan O'Rourke appears on the new EP by their neighbors Stand Still, they've got a sold-out LI show on the way opening for fast-rising hometown heroes Koyo, and today we're premiering their new single "The Wringer," which also marks their signing to Refresh Records. While Stand Still and Koyo bring things back to the days of Silent Majority, "The Wringer" is in way different territory; it's a folky, indie rock-leaning song that feels closer to Manchester Orchestra than LIHC, and it makes perfect sense that that style of music has a presence within this scene too. Through various tour pairings and collaborations, Manchester Orchestra eventually became intertwined with Northeast emo, but even more importantly, "The Wringer" reminds you that LI's ever-rich emo/punk scene was always musically diverse and still is.

"I wrote 'The Wringer' when I was in a pretty big slump," drummer Jon Argondizza tells us. "I moved on from a job that I put almost seven years of work into. At the time a lot of us were struggling to keep going for different reasons. I started writing this one night after Jon texted our group chat and said 'we’ve all been through the wringer the past couple weeks.' 'The Wringer' is a song for anyone who’s been pushed to the point of quitting. When it seems like the whole world is crashing down around you no matter what you do." Listen below.

Innerlove also have upcoming tour dates with Bicycle Inn and Seamholm (separately), including a NJ show with the latter. All dates are listed below.

Innerlove -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/04 – Tolland, CT – Knowhere – w/ Bicycle Inn

11/05 – Boston, MA – Monkey Palace – w/ Bicycle Inn

11/06 – Buffalo, NY – The Attic @ Mr. Goodbar – w/ Bicycle Inn

11/07 – Columbus, OH – Dirty Dungarees – w/ Seaholm

11/09 – Kalamazoo, MI – The Backrooms – w/ Seaholm

11/10 – Bowling Green, OH – Howard’s Club – w/ Seaholm

11/11 – Cleveland, OH – The Happy Dog – w/ Seaholm

11/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto Project – w/ Seaholm

11/13 – Voorhees, NJ – Tunes – w/ Seaholm

11/18 – Massapequa, NY – Massapequa VFW w/ Koyo, Queensway, Fleshwater, Dead Last, Mile High Sunrise