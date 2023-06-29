Stream MA metalcore band Adrienne’s new EP ‘Summer’s Beginning’

Massachusetts metalcore band Adrienne have just followed their great 2021 self-titled EP with a new three-song EP, Summer's Beginning, out via DAZE/Ephyra. It was produced by END/ex-Misery Signals' Greg Thomas, and it finds the band tapping into the raw, heavy, antagonizing sounds of '90s metalcore in a way that sounds fresh in 2023. The whole EP rips and you can check it out below.

Adrienne will be in NYC for The Tribes of Da Moon at Bowery Ballroom in August and the Triple B/DAZE/Streets of Hate showcases at Brooklyn Monarch in September/October.