Livestream Made in America 2021 here

The Jay-Z-curated Made in America festival returns to Philadelphia's Franklin Parkway on September 4 and 5, and if you're not attending in person, you can also stream it live, via TIDAL, below:

Saturday:

Sunday:

Saturday, September 4 is headlined by Lil Baby, and also features Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi'erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, and Destin Conrad.

Sunday, September 5 is headlined by Justin Bieber, and also includes sets from Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, and 26AR.