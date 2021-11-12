Stream math/pop punk band The Seafloor Cinema’s new LP ‘In Cinemascope with Stereophonic Sound’
Sacramento's The Seafloor Cinema have just released their sophomore album and first for Pure Noise, In Cinemascope with Stereophonic Sound, following 2019's A Metaphor for Honesty. If you're unfamiliar, the band combines tech-y math rock with spit-shined, adenoidal pop punk, and there's a hint of synthetic hyperpop/emo-rap in there too. Picture a cross between Maps & Atlases and The Starting Line with a TikTok-era makeover, and that should give you a pretty good idea. It's not everyday that a punk band this radio-friendly also gets this musically complex, and it's exciting to hear a band doing the unexpected like this.
Stream the album and watch the new video for "Glimmer" below...