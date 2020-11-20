Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s new album ft. Beyonce, SZA, DaBaby, City Girls & more

UPDATE: Read our first impressions review.

Megan Thee Stallion has released her highly anticipated new album, Good News. As previously mentioned, it includes the Beyonce-featuring remix of "Savage" and previous singles "Girls In The Hood" and "Don't Stop" (ft. Young Thug), plus 14 new songs. Other guests include SZA, DaBaby, Popcaan, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Durk, and Mustard. Producers include Juicy J ("Freaky Girls" ft. SZA, "Work That," and "Outside"), Tay Keith ("Movie" ft. Lil Durk), Cool & Dre ("Circles"), J. White Did It, Lil Ju, Avedon, Buddha Bless, Scott Storch, and more.

Album opener "Shots Fired" samples Biggie's "Who Shot Ya?" and addresses the ongoing case in which Tory Lanez was charged with shooting Megan in the foot. Megan also raps, "Now here are, 2020, eight months later/Still ain't got no fucking justice for Breonna Taylor."

Stream the new album and watch the just-released video for "Body" below.

DaBaby also surprise-released a new EP today.

