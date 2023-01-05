Stream metallic hardcore band Wisdom & War’s new EP ‘Superior Design’

Central/Western Massachusetts metallic hardcore band Wisdom & War are releasing a new eight-song EP, Superior Design, on Unbeaten Records this Friday (1/6) (pre-order). The EP was produced by Charlie Abend, and Aaron Knuckles of Death Threat lends his voice to opening track "Can't Stop Me" (and his guest vocals were produced by NYHC veteran Don Fury). The EP owes as much to nu metal as it does to classic hardcore, and as you'd probably hope and expect, it's bone-crushingly heavy. The band says:

This record will take you on a trip into our minds. From feeling alone and isolated on the verge of suicide to finding the strength to move on through those hardships and finding the light in the dark, we mean what we say and say what we mean always. You can’t stop us.

The EP isn't officially out until tomorrow, but a full stream premieres right here: