Stream Metallica covers by MMJ, PUP, Ghost, Moses Sumney & more from new tribute LP

The entire 53-song Metallica Black Album tribute LP The Metallica Blacklist is here, featuring the previously released covers by Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, IDLES, Rina Sawayama, Chris Stapleton, Weezer, J Balvin, OFF!, Miley Cyrus & Elton John, Kamasi Washington, and more, as well as just-released covers by My Morning Jacket ("Nothing Else Matters"), PUP ("Holier Than Thou"), Ghost ("Enter Sandman"), Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan ("Nothing Else Matters"), Mac DeMarco ("Enter Sandman"), White Reaper ("Sad But True"), Slipknot's Corey Taylor ("Holier Than Thou"), Flatbush Zombies ("The Unforgiven"), Moses Sumney ("The Unforgiven"), The Neptunes ("Wherever I May Roam"), Portugal. The Man ("Don't Tread On Me"), The HU ("Through The Never"), Cherry Glazerr ("My Friend of Misery"), and more.

Also out today is Metallica's expanded, remastered Black Album vinyl box set, with all kinds of bonus content. Pick one up and stream that below too.

