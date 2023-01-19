Stream Michigan emo band Saturdays at Your Place’s new EP ‘It’s Always Cloudy In Kalamazoo’

Kalamazoo, Michigan emo band Saturdays At Your Place are gearing up to release their new EP It's Always Cloudy In Kalamazoo this Friday (1/20) via No Sleep Records. They've already shared three of the EP's six songs, and we're now premiering the whole thing a day ahead of the EP's release. Much of the EP finds the band toeing the line between noodly Midwest emo and the quirky emo-indie-pop of a band like Modern Baseball, but they also find time to channel other stuff like The 1975's funky new wave revival on "Fetch" and sludgy post-hardcore on "Eat Me Alive." The band says:

This EP is a collection of songs we wrote over the past year about our personal and shared experiences growing up as a band in Kalamazoo. We don’t really try to fit in with any specific genre or sound, we just like to make music that sounds cool to us and allows us to express ourselves in ways that we can’t in our everyday life. There's a level of self actualization and honesty that only gets to see the light of day when we express it through our music. It’s a release we are very proud of.

Stream the EP and check out the flyer for SAYP's upcoming shows with Summerbruise below...