Stream Microwaves’ new chaotic art punk LP ‘Discomfiture Atlas’

Long-running Pittsburgh art punks Microwaves are releasing their latest album, Discomfiture Atlas, this Friday (10/14) via Three One G (pre-order). It features guest appearances by Eric Paul (Arab on Radar, Doomsday Student, Psychic Graveyard), Sarah Quintero (Spotlights), Rebecca Burchette (Exosus), and Todd Rittman (Dead Rider), and it finds them sounding as truly chaotic as ever. Picture like, Pere Ubu jamming with The Jesus Lizard on a Boredoms cover, and that might give you an idea of what this loud, noisy, discordant freakout of an LP has to offer. Though it's not officially out for two days, a full stream premieres in this post right now. Check it out: